Alex Volkanovski On Max Holloway: ‘I Knew He Wasn’t Invincible’

Alex Volkanovski isn’t surprised that Max Holloway fell short in his bid to capture the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title.

Back in April, Holloway took on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 236. “Blessed” was game but “The Diamond” was outstriking the featherweight champion throughout the fight. In the end, Poirier earned the unanimous decision win to become the interim 155-pound champion.

Volkanovski Says He Knew Holloway Wasn’t Unbeatable

Before running into Poirier, Holloway was riding a 13-fight winning streak. During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Volkanovski said it was just a matter of time before the fans saw that Holloway is beatable:

“I always knew that he could be beat. I always knew that I was a bad matchup for him. It was probably better for everyone else to realize that he’s not invincible, everyone thought he was just unstoppable, which I don’t blame them, obviously he’s looked really good, much respect to him. But at the same time, I knew he wasn’t invincible, that just showed and let’s be realistic, I’ve got cardio for days and I will not gas and I will be powerful the whole time, so I’m a very, very bad matchup for him I believe.”

Volkanovski shot up to the number one spot on the UFC featherweight rankings after defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 237. Many believe he’s a shoe-in for the next title shot against the winner of Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar. “Blessed” puts his featherweight gold on the line against “The Answer” in the main event of UFC 240 on July 27.

