Alex Volkanovski Plans To Send Max Holloway To Lightweight Following UFC 245

Alex Volkanovski isn’t short on confidence going into UFC 245.

This Saturday night (Dec. 14), Volkanovski will challenge Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight championship. The bout is set to serve as UFC 245’s co-main event inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be Holloway’s fourth title defense.

Volkanovski Expects To Send Holloway To Lightweight

Speaking to BJPenn.com, Volkanovski expressed his belief that Holloway simply won’t be able to handle his power.

“The thing is, the lightweight division is too strong for him — that is why he was going to be undefeated at featherweight, but if he moves up he will struggle,” Volkanovski told BJPENN.com ahead of his fight with Holloway. “But if you ask anyone who has trained with me or fought me, they will tell you I feel like a welterweight in there. I have a ton of power, I don’t want to sound cocky but I am pound-for-pound one of the strongest people you will meet. That is the difference. A lot of people are going to realize that come December 14. I can’t wait to show the world. People are going to have me as an underdog and say Max is too big, but once I get ahold of him, he will feel the power and everyone will see the power.”

Volkanovski doubled down, saying that he thinks Holloway will move up to 155 pounds once he feels his strength.

“He has thrown out moving up, he is a big boy, so it is hard to make that weight,” he said. “I don’t want to sound cocky, once he feels the power and what I do Dec. 14, I think he is going to realize his smartest move is to move up. I’m going to make his decision easier on Dec. 14.”

“I’m ready to steal that show and make that night about me,” he concluded.

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski’s strength advantage will be enough to take the UFC featherweight championship from Max Holloway?