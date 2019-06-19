Alex Volkanovski Predicts Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar

Max Holloway has his next featherweight title defense set and it is against Frankie Edgar, not Alex Volkanovski like many expected. In the main event of UFC 240, Edgar will look to become a champion in different weight classes.

Although Volkanovski isn’t fighting on the card, he is paying close attention to the bout. There, he believes he will face the winner, and says he will be in Edmonton on standby. Ultimately, the Aussie believes it will be a much closer fight than many expect.

“I’m looking at this. Look, I think Max will get the job done, but in saying that, I still think Frankie’s going to give problems,” Volkanovski said on BJPENN.com radio. “Unless Frankie’s fallen off so much. Obviously, it’s been a while since he’s fought. Obviously, he’s not getting any younger. It really depends on that, I think.

“But I know that a couple of years ago, Frankie would’ve gave Max serious problems. Again, he’s got a high pace. You’re not really going to wear him out. He’s usually got a good gas tank, high pace as well,” Volkanovski continued. “Then he’s got the wrestling to back it up. I mean that sort of style that Max likes to use, I think Frankie could definitely shut some of that down. I think Max will play into Frankie’s world as well. But Max is a very high level, and he could definitely find he can adapt as well. He could definitely find a way to finish Frankie I think or win a decision. But unless Frankie’s fallen right off, I’m expecting a pretty competitive fight.”

Holloway vs. Edgar goes down at UFC 240 in Edmonton, Alberta on July 27.