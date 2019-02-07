Alex Volkanovski Pumps Brakes on Max Holloway “Cleaning Out” 145

Max Holloway has won 13 consecutive fights and holds victories over both of the top contenders, José Aldo and Brian Ortega. There are two fighters coming off of victories in the top five that Max Holloway has not faced yet, though. One of them being Frankie Edgar, whom Holloway was supposed to face at UFC 222 prior to Holloway pulling out from the fight. But there is a new kid on the block who has already found himself within the top five, that being #4 ranked Alex Volkanovski, who believes that a fight between himself and Holloway is in order before Holloway exits the featherweight division (Transcription via MMA Junkie):

“Everyone is talking about him going to lightweight, I’m like, ‘Wait a second, fight me before you go,’” Volkanovski said during a UFC 234 media scrum. “They’re trying to say there’s nothing left in this division, I just think that’s rubbish. My next fight, I guarantee everyone, the whole world is going to be saying give me that title shot. I guarantee it.”

One idea floated for who that next fight may be against is former longtime champion José Aldo. But according to Volkanovski, Aldo did not seem all too receptive to the idea:

“He said, ‘Sorry,’” Volkanovski said of Aldo. “I don’t know if that’s a, ‘Sorry, I don’t know him.’ Or a, ‘Sorry, that ain’t happening.’ I don’t really care. I don’t think he’s looking at a title run, so if that fight makes sense for me, I don’t even know.

“I know who he is, I ain’t going to lie. I know exactly who he is and he’s great. I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s done, but at the same time my path is to that title, and if he’s in front of me I’m going to do what I’m going to do against all of them.”

Alex Volkanovski believes he is one fight away from Max Holloway, but also believes that if that one fight does not materialize, he would be prepared for a title opportunity today:

“I want to fight someone for the No. 1 contender, so whoever is looking to take that title fight, me first and let’s see who deserves this shot,” Volkanovski said. “Or give me the shot right away let’s not mess about. … However it works, just give me a fight and give me someone right up there.”

