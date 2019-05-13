Alex Volkanovski Makes ‘Rock Solid’ Case For Next UFC Featherweight Title Shot

Alex Volkanovski picked up a big victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 237.

Volkanovski entered enemy territory in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil last night (May 11). “The Great” attempted to become just the third man to defeat Aldo under the UFC banner. Volkanovski got the job done, besting Aldo via unanimous decision.

Volkanovski Says He Has A Strong Claim For Title Shot

Speaking to reporters in Rio, Volkanovski said he feels he has done enough to earn a shot at UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. He revealed whether or not he’d take another fight should Holloway be unavailable (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Just depends. How long will I have to wait? If he’s injured for that long – interim titles are getting thrown around a bit, I’ll fight for that interim title. Make that championship money. But whatever. We’re going to have to sit and talk, but I want that title. I definitely, as you said, my claim is rock solid. I’m undefeated. I just beat the No. contender. So I’m the guy. I really am. I’ve come to Brazil and I took the King of Rio. I said, once I do that, I’ll be the guy that everyone is saying deserves that title, so I just want that shot.”

Volkanovski was the fourth-ranked UFC featherweight going into his bout with number one-ranked Aldo. With his win, Volkanovski is almost sure to take the number one spot.

Following his UFC 237 victory, do you think Alex Volkanovski will be given the next UFC featherweight title opportunity?