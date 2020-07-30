Thursday, July 30, 2020

Alex Volkanovski Thinks Henry Cejudo Bout Would Be ‘Waste Of Time’

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Alex Volkanovski eyes
Alex Volkanovski (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski doesn’t see the value in taking a bout with Henry Cejudo.

It’s no secret that Cejudo has been trying to goad Volkanovski into a bout despite claiming he is retired from MMA competition. “Triple C” has said he could be lured out of retirement if he’s given a generous payday and a featherweight title opportunity against “The Great.” Volkanovski doesn’t appear to be excited about the thought of such a fight.

Alex Volkanovski Feels Henry Cejudo Bout Would Waste Time

Volkanovski spoke to the folks at Submission Radio. He explained why he isn’t keen on the idea of fighting Cejudo (via BJPenn.com).

“He definitely lives up to his name when it’s the cringe, but I always thought the cringe was just things he said, but now it’s getting cringey how much he’s begging for a title fight,” Volkanovski. “He just doesn’t stop. It’s cringey how you retire, and you call out everyone, stirring shit everywhere. It just seems like he’s even stirring the pot in the divisions that he retired in. He’s still getting lippy to some of the guys back down there, but obviously he’s calling me out. And again, if it was gonna happen it was earlier in the year. But again, I’ve got a division to hold and I’ve got my eye on the division. I want these number one contenders. And if for some reason the UFC pushed that [Cejudo fight] on me, like I said, I’ve got to get paid for it, because it’s just a waste of time for me, I believe. A waste of time for the division.”

Volkanovski is coming off a split decision victory over Max Holloway in their rematch at UFC 251. This marked Volkanovski’s first successful UFC featherweight title defense. He is now 2-0 against “Blessed” and despite the controversial decision in their rematch, Volkanovski is hoping to move on to a fresh challenger.

Cejudo retired following his second-round TKO victory over Dominick Cruz. “Triple C” was the UFC bantamweight champion going into his first 135-pound title defense. After the fight, Cejudo told UFC color commentator Joe Rogan that he was done with MMA competition.

SourceBJPenn

