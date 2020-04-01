Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 2 Unlikely For UFC 251

Don’t expect to see Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway do battle a second time on June 6.

UFC 251 is scheduled to take place inside the Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The event is scheduled for June 6 but there are some problems with the card. For starters, the coronavirus pandemic has left certainty in the world of sports and while UFC president Dana White plans to push through with events, there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to.

On top of that, the planned co-main event between women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and Joanne Calderwood is being pushed back as Shevchenko suffered a leg injury.

Volkanovski Seemingly Closes Door On June 6 Rematch With Holloway

Volkanovski spoke to ESPN and said that he doesn’t know if the UFC still plans to hold an event in Perth for June 6. If the plans sticks, Volkanovski is unsure of his status for the card.

“To be honest with you, nothing was signed; nothing was locked in,” Volkanovski said of the touted rematch with Holloway. “Everything was pointing towards Perth, but we’re still not sure whether it’s going to go ahead or whether it’s not.

“But I’m in a weird position where I’m being quarantined; not being able to train properly; not being able to get over to New Zealand … so are we still going to be doing that card? I just don’t think that’s a good idea for me, especially coming off a broken hand. For me to try and overcome an injury and then go into a camp, and not be fully prepared in the camp, it’s not a good idea. So I don’t think the Perth card will go ahead, but if it does I don’t know the chances of me being on it.”

Volkanovski captured the UFC featherweight championship against Holloway in their first encounter back in Dec. 2019. He won the bout via unanimous decision, handing Holloway his first loss at 145 since Aug. 2013.

MMA News will keep you updated on the state of the UFC 251 card and if/when Volkanovski vs. Holloway II has a new date.