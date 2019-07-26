Alex Volkanovski Will Weigh-In At UFC 240 As Backup Fighter

After Alex Volkanovski beat Jose Aldo at UFC 237, many thought he would be getting the next shot at Max Holloway. Yet, that did not happen as Frankie Edgar will take on the Hawaiian in the main event of UFC 240.

Although Volkanovski is not fighting on the card, he is in Edmonton on standby should something happen to the main event. And, he will weigh-in.

I spoke with UFC VP Marc Ratner who said that Alex Volkanovski is here and the expectation is that he will weigh in and in the event that a replacement is needed for the main event, he is on standby. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 26, 2019

Of course, last time Holloway was at featherweight, back at UFC 231, Renato Moicano was the backup fighter for that one. There, it was not needed. But, after Holloway moved up to lightweight, many wondered how that would impact his weight cut as he has had problems before.

