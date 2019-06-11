Alexa Grasso Details Her UFC 238 Win Over Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Alexa Grasso has a positive assessment of her performance against Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

This past Saturday night (June 8), Grasso went one-on-one with Kowalkiewicz on the ESPN preliminary portion of UFC 238. Grasso turned in what many consider to be the best performance of her professional mixed martial arts career. Grasso was constantly moving and outstruck Kowalkiewicz for the unanimous decision victory.

Grasso Goes Over Keys To Her UFC 238 Victory

Speaking to reporters following her bout, Grasso explained why she believes she had success against “The Polish Princess” (via MMAJunkie.com):

“She’s a very explosive fighter. She always goes forward, so I was ready for that. Of course we study our opponents. I think my game plan was good for her. She’s a tough opponent. All the fights she has, she always goes forward. You have to be worried. Even when I was trying to go forward, too, she always kept landing things on me so I had to keep moving all the time because she’s dangerous.

“It’s been since January since I started training. Of course I had injuries and bad moments, but I always kept my mind forward, eating well, training hard, sleeping well, being disciplined, reading – I was always trying to be positive and keep the journey and enjoy the moment.”

With the win, Grasso is now 3-2 under the UFC banner. As she noted to reporters, Grasso was dealing with injuries that kept her out of action for a year. Her planned bouts with Angela Hill and Marina Rodriguez fell apart due to injuries.