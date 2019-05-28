Alexander Gustafsson sees quirks in Anthony Smith’s game, but he can’t deny “Lionheart’s” grit.

Gustafsson and Smith are set to collide this Saturday (June 1). The light heavyweight clash will headline UFC Stockholm. Both Gustafsson and Smith are coming off losses to 205-pound ruler Jon Jones and are looking to rebound.

Gustafsson Praises Smith, Sees Success Late In Fight

Gustafsson spoke to MMAJunkie.com ahead of this weekend’s card. He praised Smith for his toughness, but said he sees “Lionheart” fading late:

“He’s got a lot of experience in the cage. He knows what he’s doing. There’s no stressing at all. I’ve seen him in really bad positions in fights, and it looks like he doesn’t care. He just doesn’t stress. That’s a really good quality to have because he saves himself. You think you’re close to finishing the guy, and you go all in, and he’s still there. He’s a tough guy to finish, but I see him get tired in the fight. He gets sloppy, and I’ve got my weapons ready for him, loaded and ready to fire.”

UFC Stockholm will also feature Volkan Oezdemir vs. Ilir Latifi. Jimi Manuwa will also meet Aleksandar Rakic on the main card. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC Stockholm on Saturday.