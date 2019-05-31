Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith on Weight Ahead of UFC Fight Night in Sweden

The main event for UFC Fight Night in Stockholm, Sweden is now official after both Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith made weight on Friday.

Both fighters are coming off a loss to reigning light heavyweight champion Jon Jones so a win on Saturday is paramount if Gustafsson or Smith hope to get back into title contention in the future.

Gustafsson was on weight early on Friday as he hit the mark at 205 pounds with a smile on his face as he prepares to fight at home in front of a raucous crowd that will undoubtedly be on his side.

As for Smith, he came in at 206 pounds as he stood stoic just champing at the bit to get back into the Octagon as he attempts to wash the bad taste of defeat from his last fight out of his mouth.

In the new co-main event, British slugger Jimi Manuwa and up and coming light heavyweight prospect Aleksander Rakic both came in at 205 pounds.

Originally slated as a main card bout, Manuwa vs. Rakic was bumped up to co-headline status on Thursday following an injury to Ilir Latifi that knocked him out of his bout against Volkan Oezdemir.

All of the other fighters competing on Saturday’s card made weight without incident.

Here are the full results for the weigh-ins from UFC Fight Night in Stockholm, Sweden.

MAIN CARD (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on ESPN+)

Main Event: Alexander Gustafsson (205) vs Anthony Smith (206)

Co-Main Event: Jimi Manuwa (205) vs Aleksandar Rakic (205)

Makwan Amirkhani (145) vs Chris Fishgold (145)

Damir Hadzovic (155) vs Christos Giagos (155)

Daniel Teymur (145) vs Sung Bin Jo (145)

PRELIMS (10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on ESPN2)

Rostem Akman (170) vs Sergey Khandozhko (170)

Tonya Evinger (135) vs Lina Lansberg (135)

Stevie Ray (155) vs Leonardo Santos (155)

Nick Hein (155) vs Frank Camacho (155)

Bea Malecki (136) vs Duda Santana (135)

Darko Stosic (205) vs Devin Clark (205)

Joel Alvarez (155) vs Danilo Bulluardo (155)