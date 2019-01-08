Alexander Gustafsson Calls for Corey Anderson Fight Next, Anderson Responds

Former three-time title contender Alexander Gustafsson is wasting no time asking for his next fight against Corey Anderson but he may not get the return date he wanted

Alexander Gustafsson is anxious to compete again after suffering a third round knockout loss to Jon Jones in the main event at UFC 232.

The former three-time title contender has spent much of the past two years sidelined by various injuries but he’s healthy despite being disappointed in the result of his last fight.

That’s why Gustafsson wants to fight sooner rather than later with one particular opponent in mind for his return to action in 2019.

“Corey [Anderson[, everyone else at the top is taken, I am eager to get right back inside the cage and you just had a good fight with my brother [Ilir Latifi], so I think it’s the perfect time for us to throw down,” Gustafsson wrote on Instagram. “Let’s dance on the London card March 16th.”

For his part, Anderson hoped to get the next shot at light heavyweight champion Jon Jones but that opportunity ended up going to Anthony Smith with that fight now scheduled for UFC 235 on March 2 in Las Vegas.

While Anderson has never been one to turn down fights, the timing of a showdown with Gustafsson might not work as he’s about to become a father around the exact same date as the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in London.

“Sorry Alexander Gustafsson, I’m already booked for the biggest fight of my life on March 12th. The birth of my 1st child!” Anderson wrote in response.

Obviously Anderson’s response doesn’t mean the fight against Gustafsson may never happen, it just wouldn’t work out for him to compete in March.

Considering Gustafsson’s standing in the rankings and past history as a title contender, he likely stands as the gatekeeper to a shot at the championship so it’s not likely he’ll have a hard time finding opponents as he looks to make his return to action in the near future.