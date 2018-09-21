Alexander Gustafsson Calls For Jon Jones Rematch With Title On Line

Jon Jones’ eligibility date to return to mixed martial arts (MMA) is nearing. With Daniel Cormier tied up in a heavyweight feud with Brock Lesnar, Jones has some options to consider. Alexander Gustafsson has thrown his name into the hat.

Gustafsson took to Instagram and congratulated Jones on his United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension ruling. He then suggested they rematch from their legendary initial bout together, with the 205-pound title on the line:

“Congratulations @jonnybones I’m really glad u are back! @dc_mma is aiming for Brock.. so let’s give the fans another legendary fight for the belt ”

Back in 2013, Gustafsson challenged Jones for the light heavyweight championship. They put on one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Although fans were split on the decision, the judges awarded Jones the decision victory.

“The Mauler” has been gunning for a shot at rematching Jones ever since. It looks like now, more than ever, is his best opportunity at the rematch. Currently, the main event slot of UFC 230 in Madison Square Garden remains available.

This would be ideal for a Jones vs. Gustafsson rematch. However, UFC President Dana White has said Jones will likely be back in 2019, and will not be fighting at UFC 230.

What do you think about a possible Jones vs. Gustafsson rematch for the title?