Alexander Gustafsson Fight Being Discussed For UFC 227 In August

Its been over a year since mixed martial arts (MMA) fans have seen former two-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson compete inside the Octagon.

The Swede’s last outing inside the cage saw him defeat Glover Teixeira via fifth round knockout after putting on a striking clinic against his Brazilian counterpart. The Mauler feels as though he deserves the next nod at Daniel Cormier’s 205-pound title, but DC is currently occupied with his attempt to make history at UFC 226 when he challenges for the heavyweight title next week.

While Gustafsson would like to hold out until a shot at the light heavyweight title it looks like he might need to take one more fight beforehand. According to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the UFC has interest in booking Gustafsson for their UFC 227 pay-per-view (PPV) in August.

Currently the card has 10 official fights. Gustafsson is open to fighting on the card but wants something that makes sense. Latest discussions reportedly place Ovince Saint Preux as his likely opponent. OSP comes off a first round submission victory over Tyson Pedro at UFC Singapore last weekend:

Per sources, UFC still has interest in Alexander Gustafsson on UFC 227 in Los Angeles on Aug. 4. That card is sitting at 10 official fights. Gustafsson is open to it, but wants something that makes sense. Latest discussions have involved Ovince St. Preux, who won last weekend. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 26, 2018

