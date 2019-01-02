Alexander Gustafsson Won’t Rule Out Trip To Heavyweight

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t ruling out a move to the heavyweight division.

Gustafsson has competed as a light heavyweight throughout his professional mixed martial arts career, but his hopes of obtaining the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound gold are bleak. “The Mauler” lost in his third UFC title opportunity, suffering a knockout loss to Jon Jones. At 6’5 with a 79-inch reach, many have wondered how Gustafsson would fare as a heavyweight.

Alexander Gustafsson Open To Heavyweight Move

Gustafsson may have suffered a loss in yet another title opportunity, but he plans to still chase the gold as he told reporters during the UFC 232 post-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Yeah, it’s not over yet. Let’s see what’s next. Like always, you do this for a reason, and it’s to compete with the best guys out there, and that’s what I’ll do. I will do it as long as I think it’s fun.”

He went on to say that a move to heavyweight isn’t out of the question:

“Yeah, of course. The heavyweight division is also an alternative. I’m here to fight, either if it’s at light heavy or heavy. I have to talk to my coaches and see what’s next.”

Gustafsson has gone 3-4 in his last seven outings, but don’t let that fool you. “The Mauler” has lost to Jones twice, Daniel Cormier, and Anthony Johnson in that span. Perhaps a change in weight class will be the spark that puts Gustafsson over the hump. Time will tell what transpires.

How do you think Alexander Gustafsson would fare at heavyweight?