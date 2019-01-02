Alexander Gustafsson Won’t Rule Out Trip To Heavyweight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Alexander Gustafsson
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t ruling out a move to the heavyweight division.

Gustafsson has competed as a light heavyweight throughout his professional mixed martial arts career, but his hopes of obtaining the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound gold are bleak. “The Mauler” lost in his third UFC title opportunity, suffering a knockout loss to Jon Jones. At 6’5 with a 79-inch reach, many have wondered how Gustafsson would fare as a heavyweight.

Alexander Gustafsson Open To Heavyweight Move

Gustafsson may have suffered a loss in yet another title opportunity, but he plans to still chase the gold as he told reporters during the UFC 232 post-fight press conference (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Yeah, it’s not over yet. Let’s see what’s next. Like always, you do this for a reason, and it’s to compete with the best guys out there, and that’s what I’ll do. I will do it as long as I think it’s fun.”

He went on to say that a move to heavyweight isn’t out of the question:

“Yeah, of course. The heavyweight division is also an alternative. I’m here to fight, either if it’s at light heavy or heavy. I have to talk to my coaches and see what’s next.”

Gustafsson has gone 3-4 in his last seven outings, but don’t let that fool you. “The Mauler” has lost to Jones twice, Daniel Cormier, and Anthony Johnson in that span. Perhaps a change in weight class will be the spark that puts Gustafsson over the hump. Time will tell what transpires.

How do you think Alexander Gustafsson would fare at heavyweight?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR