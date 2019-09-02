Alexander Gustafsson In Talks for UFC Return; Eyes Luke Rockhold

Alexander Gustafsson’s “itch” to return is getting stronger; so much so that he has been in talks with the UFC about making his Octagon return.

The last time Alexander Gustafsson competed in the UFC was at UFC Stockholm against Anthony Smith in June in a bout that saw Anthony Smith submit Gustafsson in the 4th round in front of his fellow countrymen. Following the defeat, Gustafsson spontaneously announced his retirement from the sport. Now, Gustafsson has revealed to mmaviking.com that he is “talking with the UFC” about a return and that he and the promotion “are going back and forth” in their talks.

Soon after his impromptu retirement in June, Alexander Gustafsson admitted that he didn’t feel like a retired fighter and that a tingle lingered in his hand after laying down his glove in the Ericsson Globe Arena.

“It came quite fast,” Gustafsson recalled to mmaviking.com. “I was home for a couple days, and I had itching in my hands and wanted to get back and train.

“I’m about 240-245 lbs. I’m a heavyweight right now,” the Swede joked. “I’ve had a good time with family and friends. It has been a good two and a half months.”

At the moment, Alexander Gustafsson does not have a clear vision for what a potential comeback at light heavyweight would look like but, for the time being, remains motivated to stay in the gym.

“I am in no man’s land,” said Gustafsson of his light heavyweight status. “I just want to train and get into shape. Let’s see how it goes”.

And if Gustafsson does return, he already has a potential opponent in mind:

“A fight against Luke (Rockhold) would be a great way to comeback,” Gustafsson said. “He is a tough guy, a legend.”

Do you believe we will be seeing Alexander Gustafsson competing again in 2019 or 2020?