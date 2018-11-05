Alexander Gustafsson Reacts To Jon Jones’ Shove At UFC 232 Presser

Alexander Gustafsson has spoken up after being shoved by Jon Jones.

Gustafsson is set to take on Jones in a rematch at UFC 232. The action will take place on Dec. 29 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gustafsson vs. Jones II will be contested for the UFC light heavyweight title. Champion Daniel Cormier will vacate the title as soon as the rematch begins.

Alexander Gustafsson Responds To The Shove

Late last week, a UFC 232 pre-fight press conference was held inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. During staredowns, Jones shoved Gustafsson. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Gustafsson said Jones exposed his lack of power:

“I don’t know [why he shoved me]. He just did that, and the only thing I noticed was that I wasn’t impressed by his power at all. We had some fun up there, and the 29th of December, we’re going to give all the fans a really good show, even better than the first one, I can promise you that. I’m excited and I’m looking forward to it. I’ve never been this motivated before.”

Jones hasn’t been in action since July 2017. He ran into trouble with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for use of turinabol. USADA gave “Bones” a reduced suspension. As for Gustafsson, he hasn’t fought since May 2017. “The Mauler” had been dealing with injuries and holding out hope for a title opportunity upon his return.

Do you think Alexander Gustafsson vs. Jon Jones II will be as good as the first encounter?