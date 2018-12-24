Alexander Gustafsson Reacts to Jon Jones UFC 232 Controversy

UFC 232 may have changed his destination, but Alexander Gustafsson’s travel plans remain the same: to not return home without UFC gold.

UFC 232 was originally scheduled to take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, but will instead take place in The Forum in Las Angeles following the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) discovery of a trade amount of turinabol in Jon Jones’s stem. USADA claims that the failed drug test was caused by a pulsing effect of a residual from Jones’s most recent test failure in 2017 prior to his UFC 214 bout against Daniel Cormier. Jon Jones is not being sanctioned by USADA, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) did not grant Jones a license to compete at the event due to an insufficient time to investigate the matter. However, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) licensed Jones to compete at the event after he passed a surprise drug test on Saturday.

Social media has exploded with the reactions of fighters from across the board, including Daniel Cormier who was involved in a heated back-and-forth exchange with Jones Sunday evening after the news of the test complications broke. Jon Jones has also issued a statement to fans, offering to help some who have been inconvenienced by the change of venue for the UFC 232 event. Now, Jones’s opponent in Saturday’s main event, Alexander Gustafsson, has reacted to today’s news:

Now we all understand why u didn’t take the Wada test! U can be on rocket fuel,, I’ll still gonna finish u Jon! #andnew #ufc232 — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) December 24, 2018

