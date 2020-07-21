Alexander Gustafsson Says ‘Emotional Moment’ Caused Premature Retirement

Alexander Gustafsson says his decision to retire was more so spur of the moment and he’s happy to be back.

Gustafsson is set to return to action on July 25. He’ll take on Fabricio Werdum in a heavyweight fight. “The Mauler” was last seen in action back in June 2019. He suffered a rear-naked choke submission loss to Anthony Smith. After the fight, Gustafsson announced his retirement from MMA competition.

Alexander Gustafsson Talks ‘Emotional Moment’ That Led To Premature Retirement

Speaking to MMAFighting during the UFC on ESPN 14 media day session, Gustafsson admitted that he jumped the gun based on how he was feeling in one moment.

“It was an emotional moment. Nothing else,” Gustafsson told MMA Fighting on Tuesday during the UFC on ESPN 14 media day. “I was just heartbroken. It was a tough fight. It was in Stockholm. It was against a guy I know I’ve got the tools to beat but I didn’t obviously.

“It was a tough night and my emotions and thoughts were just chaos in my head.”

Gustafsson left off having lost two bouts in a row. He has gone 2-4 in his last six outings. “The Mauler” hasn’t emerged victorious since May 2017.

As mentioned, Gustafsson will be making the move to heavyweight upon his return. His opponent, Werdum, has also lost his last two bouts. “Vai Cavalo” hasn’t had a win since Nov. 2017.

Join us this weekend for live coverage of UFC on ESPN 14. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. In the main event, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will collide with Darren Till. Join us on Friday morning for live UFC on ESPN 14 weigh-in results.