Alexander Gustafsson Says ‘Coward’ Jon Jones Is Pissing Him Off

Alexander Gustafsson says he isn’t pleased with Jon Jones at the moment.

Gustafsson has been calling for rematches with Daniel Cormier and Jones for a while now. Both men edged out Gustafsson via split decision. Cormier, who is a two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ruler, is dealing with a hand injury and he won’t compete until his showdown with Brock Lesnar in early 2019. Jones will be eligible to return on Oct. 28, but apparently there’s some sort of holdup in getting a rematch with “The Mauler” signed.

Alexander Gustafsson Pokes At “Bones”

Gustafsson took to Instagram to claim he isn’t the one holding up the fight. He blasted Jones in a recent post:

“(Jon Jones), you are pissing me off! I signed my agreement. Where are you?? Are you chickening out again?? Stop being a coward! #chicken#signthecontract #scared”

Yesterday (Oct. 1), Amy Kaplan reported that Jones is holding out for pay-per-view points. The extra cash is typically reserved for champions. The UFC reportedly wants to make Jones vs. Gustafsson II a title fight. Cormier recently revealed that the UFC wants him to vacate the light heavyweight title.

To this day, many believe Jones vs. Gustafsson is the best fight in the history of the UFC. There are even some who believe “The Mauler” should’ve been awarded the split nod. It was the biggest obstacle in Jones’ career, at least inside the Octagon.

Do you think Jon Jones eventually signs on for a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson?