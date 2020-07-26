Alexander Gustafsson Speaks On UFC on ESPN 14 Loss

Alexander Gustafsson has issued a brief statement following his defeat at UFC on ESPN 14.

Gustafsson came out of retirement to take on Fabricio Werdum in a heavyweight scrap. Gustafsson was submitted in the opening frame. It’s “The Mauler’s” third loss in a row. This is the first three-fight skid in Gustafsson’s pro MMA career.

Alexander Gustafsson Talks UFC on ESPN 14 Defeat

Gustafsson took to his Twitter account to speak on the submission loss to Werdum.

It’s sucks to lose but I’m alive and healthy it’s a sport, a sport that I love! Thanks Werdum for a great fight and the @ufc for the opportunity! Now let’s celebrate my brother and teammate kamza borz!!! He’s coming for everyone, be ready🥇🥇🥇 — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) July 26, 2020

Gustafsson hasn’t emerged victorious since May 2017. His recent stretch of defeats is a far cry from his performance in his first outing with Jon Jones back in Sept. 2013. Going into his bout with Werdum, Gustafsson said he will continue to compete regardless of the outcome.

Werdum fought out his UFC contract with the bout against Gustafsson. “Vai Cavalo” doesn’t plan to re-sign with the promotion. He’s even expressed interest in a rematch with Fedor Emelianenko, who competes under the Bellator banner.

UFC on ESPN 14 was the final stop in the UFC’s first “Fight Island” trip. The UFC is likely to return to Yas Island before 2020 comes to a close. UFC president Dana White revealed that a planned September pay-per-view event will likely be held in Abu Dhabi.