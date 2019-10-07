Alexander Gustafsson Unsure Who Can Beat Jon Jones At 205 Pounds

Alexander Gustafsson isn’t so sure that anyone currently in the light heavyweight division can dethrone Jon Jones.

Gustafsson knows what it’s like to share the Octagon with “Bones.” Many believe Gustafsson took Jones to his limit during their 2013 clash. Jones ended up winning that bout via unanimous decision. The two collided again back in Dec. 2018, but this time Jones earned a decisive TKO victory.

Gustafsson Talks Potential Opposition For Jones

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Gustafsson gave his take on whether or not anyone at light heavyweight can stop Jones.

“Till now, I am not certain there is someone to beat him,” Gustafsson told MMA Junkie. “But like with everything, there will come somebody.”

“The division is really interesting now, as there are lot of young guns coming up in the rankings – and also middleweights moving up,” Gustafsson said. “It is really interesting times now. So we old dogs needs to work harder.”

Gustafsson retired from mixed martial arts competition after being submitted by Anthony Smith earlier this year. “The Mauler” has been contemplating making a comeback.

Jones’ next opponent hasn’t been revealed. While it appeared the UFC was going in the direction of Jones vs. Jan Blachowicz, Blachowicz ended up taking a bout against Jacare Souza.