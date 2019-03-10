Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith In the Works as Main Event for UFC Sweden in June

Former light heavyweight title contenders Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith are expected to clash in the main event at UFC Fight Night from Stockholm, Sweden on June 1.

Multiple sources close to the matchup confirmed that verbal agreements are in place for the fight with contracts expected any day now. ESPN initially reported news of the contest.

Smith will make a quick turn around after falling short in his bid to become light heavyweight champion in early march at UFC 235 when he fell in a five round fight against Jon Jones.

Prior to that loss, Smith was 3-0 as a light heavyweight with finishes over Rashad Evans, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Volkan Oezdemir.

As for Gustafsson, he’ll be looking to return to the win column as well after he suffered a third round knockout to Jones last December. Gustafsson has gone 2-1 overall in his past three fights including wins over Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

This will also be the latest opportunity for Gustafsson to headline a card in his native Sweden as he looks to put himself back into title contention with a fight against Smith in June.