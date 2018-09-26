Alexander Gustafsson vs. Yoel Romero is reportedly being “seriously” discussed for the main event of UFC 230.

UFC 230 tickets go on sale today and there still isn’t a main event for the card. Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier have tried forcing the UFC’s hand by claiming their bout is the new main event and will be contested for a 165-pound title. UFC officials have denied this claim and the promotion’s president Dana White recently said the main event was still being worked on.

Report: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Yoel Romero Discussed For UFC 230

Romero was initially set to take on Paulo Costa at UFC 230, but injuries forced “The Soldier of God” to be removed from the card. That’s what makes this latest report from Ariel Helwani intriguing. Sources told him that the UFC is discussing booking a light heavyweight bout between Gustafsson and Romero for the interim or official 205-pound title:

UFC seriously discussing booking Yoel Romero vs. Alexander Gustafsson at light heavyweight for the MSG card on 11/3, according to multiple sources. The fight isn’t finalized, though. A title would be on the line with both interim and official options discussed. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 26, 2018

Again, it’s not a done deal. Few moving parts. Also, again, tickets for UFC 230 go on sale today. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 26, 2018

It’s interesting that the report notes the possibility that Gustafsson vs. Romero could be for the official light heavyweight title if it does indeed end up being booked. Daniel Cormier is a two-division champion, holding the light heavyweight and heavyweight gold. “DC” has claimed that he’d like to defend his light heavyweight title, but it appears he’s decided to wait for Brock Lesnar. Time will tell if Cormier relinquishes his 205-pound gold.

Romero has competed as a middleweight for most of his professional mixed martial arts career, but he’s had some weight cutting issues as of late. Romero lost two straight title opportunities due to missing weight. Perhaps a return to light heavyweight is what the doctor ordered.

Do you think Alexander Gustafsson vs. Yoel Romero makes sense for the main event of UFC 230?