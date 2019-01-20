Alexander Hernandez Breaks Silence After UFC Brooklyn Loss

In the featured ESPN prelim of UFC Brooklyn, Alexander Hernandez took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the biggest opportunity of his career. It is no secret that Hernandez entered the fight as a, shall we say, confident fighter, showing no respect to Donald Cerrone in the interviews nor the pre-fight press conference, where he also vowed that he would show Cerrone no respect in the Octagon as well.

As it turns out, Hernandez’s mind may not have respected Donald Cerrone inside the Barclays Center, but his body did when it finally succumbed to the onslaught of Donald Cerrone, specifically a devastating head kick that marked the beginning of the end for Hernandez, with Cerrone proceeding to win via TKO in the second round.

With this being the first loss for Alexander Hernandez in the UFC, especially after being so vocal in the build-up to the fight, it would be curious to learn how Hernandez would respond to defeat. Hernandez began to answer that question in a series of tweets Sunday afternoon:

Congratulations @cowboycerrone. You taught me something invaluable in defeat. Perhaps the best/worst thing that ever happened to me was a 42 second knockout debut. I go into every fight feeling untouchable and expecting a repeat of the same occurrence.

“Thank you @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby for an amazing opportunity and belief in me. I will not let this go in vain. The triumph of adversity is what makes a man and defines legends. I will be be back. And you will know I mean what I say next time you see me. This is good pain.”

I prepare myself in the moments prior for an execution in the first round and not a fight. I need to learn to fight. I need to address my approach. I brought the fight to Cerrone and where he made adjustments, I did not. Experience is a costly bitch.

“I prepare myself in the moments prior for an execution in the first round and not a fight. I need to learn to fight. I need to address my approach. I brought the fight to Cerrone and where he made adjustments, I did not. Experience is a costly bitch.”

“Thank you @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby for an amazing opportunity and belief in me. I will not let this go in vain. The triumph of adversity is what makes a man and defines legends. I will be be back. And you will know I mean what I say next time you see me. This is good pain.”

How do you believe Alexander Hernandez will bounce back following this loss to Donald Cerrone?