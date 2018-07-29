Alexander Hernandez Isn’t Happy With UFC Calgary Performance

Despite showing his ability to be a well-rounded fighter, Alexander Hernandez isn’t thrilled with his UFC Calgary performance.

Last night (July 28), Hernandez did battle with Olivier Aubin-Mercier. Both men were riding a wave of momentum. Hernandez was coming off his stunning knockout victory over Beneil Dariush, while Aubin-Mercier was on a four-fight winning streak.

Alexander Hernandez Shines In Sophomore UFC Effort

Going into the bout, many wondered how Hernandez would fare. After all, he had only been inside the Octagon for 42 seconds. Hernandez made sure there wasn’t any doubt about his abilities, turning in a well-rounded performance. Hernandez isn’t about to stop and smell the roses, however.

Speaking to the media after the fight, Hernandez said he’s capable of much more than what was on display (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I didn’t prove it to myself. That’s what I’m pissed about. I’m not happy with the way I performed. That wasn’t my way. I was flat on my feet. I was giving exchanges I shouldn’t have been giving. We’re not of the same pedigree. It shouldn’t have been a competition. We shouldn’t even be moving the same.”

Hernandez took to his Twitter account to further explain why he didn’t feel he was at his best last night:

Myself, my team, we are here to Devastate. There is no pride in participation. Last night, though dominating, was an unsatisfactory performance. I’ll be on my game next time. Thank you to all the viewers and supporters. Nothing but love — Alex Hernandez (@TheGreat155) July 29, 2018

With the victory, Hernandez improves his professional mixed martial arts record to 10-1. “The Great” is riding an eight-fight winning streak. While Hernandez was ranked 13th in the lightweight division, his most recent victory may see him get bumped up. It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC matches Hernandez up with a top-10 opponent.

