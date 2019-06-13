Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo Added to UFC San Antonio

Originally scheduled for the canceled UFC 233, Alex Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo will now take place July 20 at UFC San Antonio as reported by Rodney James Edgar of Cageside press. Alexander Hernandez will be looking to bounce back following a devastating loss to Donald Cerrone in January.

Alexander Hernandez made a strong first impression in his first-round KO debut over Beneil Dariush on just one week’s notice. Hernandez would follow that up with a grinding victory Olivier Mercier for a at UFC on FOX 30. Hernandez will now hope to pick up his third UFC victory when he takes on 23-6 Francisco Trinaldo.

Francisco Trinaldo has a total of 18 UFC fights under his belt and holds victories over names like Jim Miller, Ross Pearson, and Yancy Medeiros. Trinaldo has an impressive sum of 13 UFC victories and will be looking to make good on that experience over Alexander Hernandez, much like Donald Cerrone did at the start of the year. In his most recent bout, Trinaldo defeated fellow veteran Evan Dunham by TKO and ended his career in the process.

The updated UFC San Antonio lineup is as follows:

Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo

Juan Adams vs. Greg Hardy

Alex Caceres vs. Steven Peterson

Domingo Pilarte vs. Felipe Colares

Liz Carmouche vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Walt Harris

Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana

Sam Alvey vs. Klidson Abreu

Mario Bautista vs. Jin Soo Son

James Vick vs. Dan Hooker

Andrei Arlovski vs. Ben Rothwell

Ray Borg vs. Gabriel Silva

Who you got? Alexander Hernandez or Francisco Trinaldo?