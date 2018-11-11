Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo Reported for UFC 233

Alex Hernandez has a name for his next opponent. It isn’t the name that he requested, but it is one he must take very seriously to continue his undefeated campaign in the promotion. Alex Hernandez will look to make it 3-0 in his UFC run when he will reportedly (via Combate) square off against Francisco Trinaldo at UFC 233 in Anaheim, California on January 26, 2019. Trinaldo was originally scheduled to face Islam Makachev at the event, but with Makachev out, Hernandez will return as he arrived: stepping in as a short-notice replacement.

Alex Hernandez made a strong entrance to the promotion in 2018, debuting with a first-round KO victory over Beneil Dariush on just one week’s notice. Hernandez would prove that this victory was no fluke when he grinded out the grinder, outlasting Olivier Mercier for a unanimous decision victory at UFC on FOX 30. Hernandez will now reportedly make his pay per view debut in sunny California at UFC 233.

With 18 UFC fights under his belt, Francisco Trinaldo is well known to fight fans and to his peers as one of the most talented lightweights in the world. With victories over the likes of Yancy Medeiros, Jim Miller, and Ross Pearson, Trinaldo has managed to rack up an impressive 13 wins in his UFC career, with an overall record of 23-6 in the sport. Trinaldo last competed in September, where he picked up the TKO victory over Evan Dunham, sending his fellow UFC veteran into retirement.

If this bout is finalized, the UFC 223 currently includes:

Flyweight Championship Bout: Henry Cejudo © vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler

Alexander Hernandez vs. Francisco Trinaldo

James Vick vs. Paul Felder

Marion Reneau vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

Do you believe Alexander Hernandez will make it 3-0 at UFC 233?