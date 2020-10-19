Monday, October 19, 2020

Alexander Volkanovski Happy To Finally ‘Have Some Direction In This Division’ After Brian Ortega’s Win

By Cole Shelton
Alex Volkanovski eyes
Alex Volkanovski (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa)

Alexander Volkanovski is glad the featherweight division finally has a No. 1 contender.

At UFC Fight Island 6, Ortega dominated Korean Zombie to win a clear-cut decision. With the win, it is likely “T-City” will be fighting for the belt next and after months of calling for the top contenders to fight for the No. 1 contender spot, Volkanovski is happy Ortega did just that.

Finally we have some direction in this division, get in there and take that #1 spot….that’s all I wanted!!

Alexander Volkanovski is coming off a very controversial split decision win over Max Holloway to defend his belt for the first time. Many pundits thought the Hawaiian won as it was a back-and-forth fight. After the event, Volkanovski had no interest in the trilogy bout given he is 2-0 against Holloway and wanted a new contender which he has in Ortega.

Brian Ortega, meanwhile, returned to the win column with the win over Korean Zombie. Before that, he was dominated by Max Holloway at UFC 231 in December of 2018 for the featherweight belt. He also has wins over Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano, and Cub Swanson so he has proven he is among the elite at 145lbs.

