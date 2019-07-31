Alexander Volkanovski Lobbies for UFC 243 Bout Against Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski has a place and date in mind to make use of his #1 contender status: UFC 243 in native land of Australia. If this is date the UFC decides to roll with, it would be only three months after Max Holloway’s latest fight from UFC 240 this past weekend. Despite Holloway’s defense against Frankie Edgar at the event going the full 25 minutes, Holloway did not look bad enough for wear to preclude another defense against Volkanovski, the Australian believes (Transcript via MMA Fighting):

“It was a five-round fight but I still don’t think too much damage was in there. I’m believe he can turn it around or I’m hoping maybe,” Volkanovski said following the UFC 240 pay per view. “In saying that, I guess it’s up to him but mate let’s fill out this 60,000 seat stadium.

“It would be a blockbuster event. We’d break records. For our part of the world it would be huge, I want to be a part of it. Hopefully, Max does, too. Let’s make it happen.”

When the fight does take place, whether it’s at UFC 243 or elsewhere, Volkanovski already believes to know where he would have the advantages in the fight:

“Knockout power and I believe that I’m comfortable out of range as well,” Volkanovski said. “I feel Frankie really loves coming forward and just being in the pocket and staying there, which he started getting hit with a jab a few times where I’m more than happy to be outside the range, work my way in, stay in, work my angles, work the takedowns, keep him guessing.”

Do you believe UFC 243 is the ideal card for Holloway/Volkanovski to take place?