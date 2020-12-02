Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Alexander Volkanovski Plans On Being UFC Lightweight Champion

By Clyde Aidoo
Alex Volkanovski eyes
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski is enjoying the privileges of being the new king of the featherweight division, including the liberty to conquer another division when he’s ready.

Alexander Volkanovski captured the featherweight championship from Max Holloway at UFC 245 last December and then followed that up with an extremely narrow decision victory over Holloway at July’s UFC 251. Volkanovski expects to go on defending his featherweight title against new challengers next year, beginning with Brian Ortega next. But once Volkanovski is satisfied with his work at 145, he plans on eventually setting his sights on one division up and seizing lightweight gold as well.

“It is, that is something that I definitely see down the line,” Volkanovski told ESPN on becoming a double champion. “But I don’t talk about it because I have jobs to do; I’ve got goals on my mind.

“But the thing that people have got to realize is that while I might have goals in front of me, they’re not my end goals. So my goal might be the belt, it might be defending that belt and my goal is still to defend that [featherweight] belt, but I want to be the best fighter there is, and that is a goal of mine. And to do so, I want to move up and fight [at lightweight] as well.”

Not unlike middleweight champion Israel Adesanya who plans on competing for the light heavyweight championship next year, Alexander Volkanovski wants to tie up on all loose ends in the division he is currently the champion of before making the move up. Volkanovski is already #6 in the pound for pound rankings, if he does get another couple of defenses and then wins a second title, he could easily find himself in the top 2 in the P4P rankings. And with his skills and ambition, Volkanovski will continue doing what is necessary until he reaches the #1 spot.

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski will be a UFC double champion?

Latest MMA News

Alexander Volkanovski Plans On Being UFC Lightweight Champion

UFC
Alexander Volkanovski is enjoying the privileges of being the new king of the featherweight division, including the liberty to conquer another division when he's...
Read more

Fabricio Werdum Explains Decision to Sign With PFL

MMA
Fabricio Werdum loves the idea of competing multiple times a year, and he signed with the promotion that is best suited for this preference:...
Read more

Jessica Andrade Gives Plan For “History-Making” Win Over Shevchenko

UFC
Jessica Andrade is not one to back down mentally or physically from any of her peers, including the dominant champion she hopes to dethrone:...
Read more

Anthony Pettis Explains Why He’s Fighting Alex Morono: ‘I’m Not Obsessing About Getting Back To A Belt’

UFC
Anthony Pettis is returning to the Octagon on December 19. After Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev was off, it was reported Pettis was stepping up...
Read more

Jake Paul Says His Team Has Contacted Conor McGregor To Make The Fight

UFC
Jake Paul is looking to make the Conor McGregor fight happen. Following Paul's vicious knockout win over Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy...
Read more

Evander Holyfield Calls For Trilogy Bout With Mike Tyson: ‘Sign The Contract’

Boxing
Evander Holyfield is looking to have his trilogy bout with Mike Tyson. When Tyson announced he was coming back, immediately many thought the Holyfield trilogy...
Read more

Demetrious Johnson Believes Israel Adesanya Is ‘On His Way’ To Becoming The GOAT

UFC
Demetrious Johnson believes Israel Adesanya could very well be the GOAT in a few years. Adesanya is currently undefeated as a pro and the current...
Read more

Charles Oliveira Has No Doubt A Win Over Ferguson Secures Title Shot

UFC
Charles Oliveira is confident in his skills and where those skills will take him should they carry him past Tony Ferguson at UFC 256,...
Read more

Sponsored

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube