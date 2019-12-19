Alexander Volkanovski Scheduled To Have Hand Surgery

Alexander Volkanovski did not escape his fight against Max Holloway without an injury.

In the co-main event of UFC 245, Volkanovski beat Holloway by decision to become the new featherweight champion. Yet, he hurt his hand in the process. In a video by Submission Radio, the Aussie revealed he broke his hand and is set for surgery.

.@alexvolkanovski reveals he broke his hand and is going into surgery tomorrow!



Wishing the champ a speedy recovery, big 2020 coming up! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/8QA1XxmmYA — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 19, 2019

“I just want to give everyone a heads up that I broke my hand, low on this thumb here, you can kind of see a bit of bruising there. Yeah, I broke it. I got x-rays done and need to go into surgery tomorrow. So I don’t think the operation is too crazy but there are a couple of breaks in there so I have to get that sorted. I’ll let you know more about that tomorrow,” Volkanovski.

How long Alexander Volkanovski will be out due to the broken hand is unknown. But, on the UFC 245 medical suspensions, he was suspended six months until cleared by a doctor for his hand. And, his minimum suspension is until Jan. 29.

When he does return to the Octagon who he will take on is another question. He may have to rematch Max Holloway or perhaps battle the winner of Frankie Edgar-Korean Zombie this weekend.