Thursday, September 17, 2020

Alexander Volkanovski Shuts Down Henry Cejudo Superfight

By Cole Shelton
Alex Volkanovski eyes
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski will not be fighting Henry Cejudo next time out, according to the featherweight champ.

Ever since Volkanovski defended his belt against Max Holloway at UFC 251, Cejudo has been calling for the superfight. He wants to become C4 and be the first person to ever win belts in three different weight classes.

Yet, according to Volkanovski, the featherweight champ says he has never been offered that fight.

“It’s funny, I have a laugh about it, but I don’t know how people are taking it, if they really think that I’m not signing some contract that supposedly I’m meant to sign. No one has talked to me about this at all, except Cejudo,” Volkanovski said to MMAJunkie. “I just keep seeing him begging, absolutely begging Dana White to give him a shot.

“It’s the cringe, what are you going to do? If it was going to ever happen, it had to be before,” he continued. “Now, look at the division. We got all these guys that are fighting for the No. 1 contender (spot).

“For me to take a fight later this year with Cejudo, it just does not make sense. Again, I want the No. 1 contenders, but if the UFC just really did push that on me, alright fine,” Volkanovski concluded. “I’ll whoop his ass then I can take on a No. 1 contender. But again, that’s not me. I want to be the type of champion that takes on No. 1 contenders.”

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo would be a big fight. The featherweight division, however, has some top contenders like Korean Zombie, Brian Ortega, Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, and Zabit Magomedsharipov who deserve the shot more than Cejudo.

So, for now, it appears that fight won’t be happening.

ViaMMAJunkie

