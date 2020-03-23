Alexander Volkanovski Wants Max Holloway Rematch in June

Alexander Volkanovski, like many fighters and fight fans right now is anxious to get back to competition. His last bout against Max Holloway at the end of last year had him win the UFC featherweight title, but winning by decision is not enough for the former rugby player. For Volkanovski, there is only one fight to make and that is a rematch against the former champion to leave no doubt in anyone’s mind that he is the best featherweight in the UFC.

It is something Dana White and the brass at the UFC wants and when speaking to TMZ Sports, Volkanovski said, “I think I want it.” According to Volkanovski, “There’s no clear number one contenders, for me, to solidify myself as the best featherweight of all time and one of greatest of all time, I’ve got to take out Max twice in [his] prime.” Volkanovski thinks by beating Holloway twice he will get the respect he deserves.

He would rather not wait around either. With everything going on in sports outside of the featherweight division, fans will want some action and Volkanovski would rather fight sooner rather than later. His one request is that they do it Perth, Australia on June 6. While he admits no deals have been signed or even spoken about, he feels the UFC can make it happen.

Winning by decision, even a unanimous one can leave some room for debate and Volkanovski knows that his last fight with Holloway is not exempt. While he believes their first match was competitive, he also feels the judges got it right at UFC 245. “I believe I won every round,” Volkanovski said, “I believe I controlled all the aspects, I believe I landed the bigger shots, not only [that], a lot more strikes.”

Will this be the fight to make for June?