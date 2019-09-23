Alexander Volkanovski Willing To Give Max Holloway Immediate Rematch After He Beats Him

Alexander Volkanovski will finally be getting a shot at the featherweight belt at UFC 245. There, he will be taking on champion, Max Holloway who has looked unbeatable at featherweight.

However, Volkanovski is confident he will be the one to defeat Holloway, and is already looking past the first fight.

“I’m going to show the world that I’m the best featherweight. I’m the best featherweight in the world, and I’m going to show that December 14th,” Volkanovski said to EMG Access (h/t BJPENN.com).

“People can say whatever they want. He’s been a great champion. If he wants a rematch again — I’m already looking through this. I know I’m winning. I’m taking that belt. If they want a rematch I’ll do that. I’ll beat him again and solidify I’m the best in the world. Then everyone can just jump on board.”

Alexander Volkanovski, of course, is coming off of a decision win over Jose Aldo at UFC 237. Before that, the Aussie featherweight beat Chad Mendes at UFC 232, in a fight that really put him on the map.

Whether or not Volkanovski will be able to beat Holloway is to be seen. But, he is confident he won’t only beat him once, but twice in back-to-back fights.