Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Alexander Volkov Believes UFC 254 Win Will Be The Start Of A Title Run

By Cole Shelton
Alexander Volkov
Image Credit: Getty Images

Alexander Volkov is ready to start his run to the top of the division.

On the main card of UFC 254, Volkov is returning after being dominated by Curtis Blaydes in June to lose by decision. The loss was a tough one for the Russian as if he had won, he would’ve been right there for a title shot or a No. 1 contender bout. However, that was not the case as he will now return to take on Walt Harris.

The fight is a very intriguing one between two strikers and Volkov believes this is the scrap that will start his run to a title shot.

“After the fight, I was fresh. The next day after the fight, I ran about six miles really easily,” Volkov said at media day. “I had no damage, no injuries, nothing. For sure, I’m going for the belt, but for now, to be honest for myself, I need to take some wins to prove to everybody that I’m ready for this.”

Alexander Volkov knows the Curtis Blaydes loss pushed him down the heavyweight rankings a little bit but is confident a win over Walt Harris will put him right back to where he was.

The Russian is currently ranked seventh at heavyweight and is just 1-2 in his last three with losses to Blaydes and Derrick Lewis and his lone win over Greg Hardy. In his UFC career, he does have notable wins over Fabricio Werdum, Roy Nelson, and Tim Johnson.

ViaMMAJunkie

