Alexander Volkov Has ‘Unfinished Business’ With JDS & Alistair Overeem

Alexander Volkov is eyeing bouts with Junior dos Santos and Alistair Overeem.

Yesterday (Nov. 9), Volkov took on Greg Hardy in the co-main event of UFC Moscow. Hardy was a replacement opponent as dos Santos pulled out due to a bacterial infection. Volkov earned the unanimous decision victory.

Volkov Wants JDS & Overeem Bouts

After the fight, Volkov admitted to reporters there was some added pressure facing a late replacement opponent (via MMAJunkie.com).

“It was a lot of pressure before this fight,” Volkov said through an interpreter on the UFC on ESPN+ 21 post-fight show. “I was very, very cautious because Greg was very hard and tough. He ate a lot of my punches and didn’t flinch and I know that while his style is very unorthodox, I have to be careful and work my way without any chance for him to win.”

Volkov went on to say he wants bouts with dos Santos and Overeem.

“I returned to the title race,” Volkov said. “I want to be at the top. I will be the best. … I want as fast as possible. I have unfinished business with ‘JDS’ and Overeem. Both of them is good choice.”

Who do you want to see Alexander Volkov share the Octagon with next?