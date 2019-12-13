Alexander Volkov Says Francis Ngannou ‘Ducked’ Him After Rozenstruik Matchup

Alexander Volkov is not happy Francis Ngannou was booked to fight Jairzinho Rozenstruik after it appeared they had agreed to fight.

Now, following the news, Volkov took to Twitter to call out Ngannou for ducking him.

Its just me, or @francis_ngannou just evaded me again?He wanted to fight me so much, but ducked me for the other guy as soon as I ve asked UFC to fight him.He is funny… — Alexander Volkov (@AlexDragoVolkov) December 13, 2019

“Its just me, or @francis_ngannou just evaded me again? He wanted to fight me so much, but ducked me for the other guy as soon as I’ve asked UFC to fight him. He is funny…,” Volkov wrote.

Ngannou was quick to see the post and issued a scathing response.

“Shut up P***Y,” Ngannou responded.

Volkov then took another shot at Ngannou saying he is too scared to fight him, and it is not the first time he has ‘ducked’ him.

You intelligence level is inspiring, making such thoughtfull and deep remarks wont change the fact that you are one who is too scared to fight me. Now twice. https://t.co/ss3995C2VV — Alexander Volkov (@AlexDragoVolkov) December 13, 2019

“You intelligence level is inspiring, making such thoughtful and deep remarks won’t change the fact that you are one who is too scared to fight me. Now twice,” he wrote.

Alexander Volkov is coming off of a dominating decision win over Greg Hardy at UFC Moscow. He returned to the win column as in the fight before he suffered a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis with seconds left in the fight.

Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, has been begging for a fight since he knocked out Junior dos Santos back in June. And, it appears he would rather have the Rozenstruik fight.