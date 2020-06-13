Alexander Volkov Says His Striking Will Be Key In Curtis Blaydes Bout

Alexander Volkov is aware of Curtis Blaydes’ wrestling ability but he feels his striking will be too much for “Razor” to handle.

On June 20, Volkov and Blaydes will collide in a heavyweight tilt. The bout is scheduled to take place inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a big fight for Volkov as he is facing the number three ranked UFC heavyweight. Volkov currently sits at the seventh spot.

Volkov Thinks His Striking Will Difference Maker In Blaydes Fight

MMAJunkie got a chance to catch up with Volkov ahead of the June 20 event. “Drago” expressed his belief that Blaydes won’t have an answer for his striking.

“Curtis is one of the toughest UFC competitors,” Volkov recently told MMA Junkie. “However, despite my limited training, long-distant flight and jet lag, I’m prepared for our upcoming fight and he will have to face certain challenges, as well. I allocate lots of time to wrestling. Even though it’s not my strongest skill, I am used to opponents like him. Obviously, he’ll count on his wrestling. That’s his only recourse. Otherwise, I will defeat him with my striking.”

Blaydes clearly disagrees. “Razor” also had an interview with MMAJunkie and he expressed his belief that he’ll finish Volkov. He also said he feels his grappling will be the deciding factor.

Volkov is hoping to capitalize on his unanimous decision victory over Greg Hardy. “Drago” has gone 7-1 in his last eight outings. Many believe Volkov would’ve earned a UFC title opportunity if it wasn’t for Derrick Lewis’ late comeback knockout victory back in Oct. 2018.

In addition to Volkov vs. Blaydes, Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos will also share the Octagon on June 20. The main card of the event will also see Muhammad Belal vs. Lyman Good, Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts, and Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau.