Alexander Volkov Talks Loss To Curtis Blaydes At UFC on ESPN 11

Alexander Volkov has spoken out on his UFC on ESPN 11 loss to Curtis Blaydes.

Volkov and Blaydes collided this past Saturday night (June 20). The bout went the distance and in the end, it was cleared that Volkov had no answers for Blaydes’ wrestling. Volkov had his moments as Blaydes faded but it wasn’t enough and he lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Alexander Volkov Addresses Defeat To Curtis Blaydes

Volkov hopped on his Instagram account and made it clear that he plans to get back on the horse (via Google Translate).

“Never give up! Thank you all for your support! Different things happen in our work, but I’m not one of those who like to justify themselves. Something was enough, something was not enough. Fight is a fight, I gave all my strength and caused the maximum damage to my opponent. The stakes are always high, but not always everything is in our favor. Thanks to those around. Let’s fight for the glory!”

With the loss, Volkov’s record drops to 31-8. He has now gone 1-2 in his last three outings. It’s a tough break for Volkov, who was riding a six-fight winning streak before Oct. 2018. A win would’ve been huge for Volkov as he was the seventh-ranked UFC heavyweight going into his bout with the number three-ranked Blaydes.

Blaydes now finds himself riding a four-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s beaten Volkov, Junior dos Santos, Shamil Abdurakhimov, and Justin Willis. While Blaydes feels a title shot is in order, Francis Ngannou is ahead of him on the pecking order. There’s also the issue of Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier III being booked for August. There’s a good chance Blaydes will need at least one more win to receive a UFC heavyweight title opportunity.