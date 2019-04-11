Ali Abdelaziz Claims He Knows ‘At Least Five People’ On EPO

TJ Dillashaw’s recent two-year suspension from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has really taken the mixed martial arts (MMA) community by surprise. Dillashaw was busted for using recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO). As a result, the now-former bantamweight champ will sit on the sidelines for two years.
Recently, mixed martial arts (MMA) manager Ali Abdelaziz commented on the situation on Twitter. Abdelaziz claims he knows “at least five people” who are also currently abusing EPO:
“TJ going through what he’s going through. He’s already dealing with a lot of problems. But @Cody_Nolove those 2 losses should be no contests. Usada doing a horrible job testing guys for EPO, I know at least 5 ppl who are on it”
Also, former teammate-turned-rival Cody Garbrandt accused Dillashaw of using EPO a year before he was busted for it. There have been claims that Dillashaw actually introduced Team Alpha Male to steroids during his early days with the camp.
