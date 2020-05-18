Ali Abdelaziz Doesn’t Think UFC Champion Henry Cejudo Is Retiring

Henry Cejudo’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, doesn’t believe “Triple C” is hanging up his gloves.

Cejudo is coming off a successful UFC bantamweight title defense. He stopped Dominick Cruz in the second round of their 135-pound title bout. Cejudo vs. Cruz served as the co-main event of UFC 249 on May 9. After the bout, Cejudo announced that he’s walking away from MMA competition.

Abdelaziz Not Sold On Cejudo Retiring

Speaking to reporters during the UFC 249 post-fight press conference, Cejudo admitted that UFC president Dana White knows his asking price to keep fighting. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Cejudo’s manager, Abdelaziz, expressed doubt in Cejudo’s retirement plans (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“First of all, people understand my relationship with Dana White and the UFC. I don’t (talk) about money publicly,” Abdelaziz said. “I think Dana’s right: I think Henry’s been talking about retirement. Do I think Henry’s gonna retire? Absolutely not. I don’t think Henry’s gonna retire.”

Abdelaziz took it a step further and predicted that Cejudo will be back inside the Octagon this summer.

“Henry’s got everybody on their knees right now,” Abdelaziz said. “I don’t think he’s gonna retire. You’re gonna see him fight by this summer. This is what I think.”

Cejudo has found himself trading barbs with 21-year-old boxing sensation Ryan Garcia. Many believe “Triple C” has been trying to goad Garcia into a boxing match in hopes that he’ll get the payday he’s looking for. Garcia first questioned if fight fans would be interested in seeing him box Cejudo. “Triple C” immediately jumped at the chance to fire shots at Garcia.

Dana White has said that if Cejudo is serious about his retirement, then Petr Yan will likely be fighting for the vacant title. As of now, Cejudo is still recognized as an active fighter on the UFC roster, thus he remains the bantamweight champion. MMA News will continue to update you on the status of Cejudo’s fighting career.