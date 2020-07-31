Ali Abdelaziz Doing All He Can To Make Alex Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo Happen

Well-known MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz says he’ll do his best to make Alex Volkanovski vs. Henry Cejudo a reality.

Abdelaziz manages Cejudo and while “Triple C” claims to be retired, he’s been calling for a UFC featherweight title bout against Volkanovski. Whenever asked about the possibility, UFC president Dana White reminds reporters that Cejudo is retired. Volkanovski isn’t on board with the idea as he feels it would be a waste of time.

Ali Abdelaziz Wants To Make Volkanovski vs. Cejudo A Reality

Abdelaziz spoke to BJPenn.com and said that he’s going to work towards making Volkanovski vs. Cejudo happen.

“I think Henry is going to fight Alexander,” Abdelaziz told BJPENN.com on Thursday. “Alexander keeps walking around saying it doesn’t make sense. They’re going to fight. I’m going to do everything in my power to make this fight happen. It makes a lot of sense.

“Henry Cejudo is a pound-for-pound great,” he added. “I think Alexander, to fight someone like Henry, it adds to his resume. Henry is one of the greatest combat athletes of all time. [Volkanovski] knows that’s the real fight.”

Volkanovski is more interested in facing new challengers. White says the top featherweight contenders are currently tied up, which makes a third fight with Max Holloway appealing. Volkanovski doesn’t want that bout either as he’s 2-0 against Holloway. The rematch resulted in a controversial split decision in favor of “The Great.”

Cejudo retired from MMA competition following his second-round TKO victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 back in May. It was Cejudo’s first and final successful UFC bantamweight title defense. Since hanging up his gloves, “Triple C” has said that a generous payday and a fight with Volkanovski could be enough to lure him out of retirement.