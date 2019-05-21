Ali Abdelaziz Explains Why Frankie Edgar Earned UFC 240 Title Shot

Frankie Edgar’s manager has given his take on why “The Answer” earned another featherweight title opportunity.

At UFC 240 on July 27, Edgar will challenge Max Holloway for the UFC featherweight title. Edgar hasn’t fought since April 2018, but he’s getting another crack at 145-pound gold. He had a title opportunity against Jose Aldo back in Feb. 2013, but fell short. He challenged Aldo again for interim gold in July 2016, but couldn’t take home the title once again.

Ali Abdelaziz Advocates For Frankie Edgar

Ali Abdelaziz appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” During his appearance, the Dominance MMA Management head honcho explained why he believes Edgar deserves his title shot in the summer:

“Alex Volkanovski is an amazing fighter, great kid. You can’t say anything bad about him. But listen, Frankie has been in this company for 10 years, he got passed over so many times, he got a lot of title shots. He put his title shot on the line versus (Brian) Ortega — and that was part of the deal. He said, ‘You know what, guys? I’m going to go ahead, I’m going to fight. I need to fight.’ And he saved the main event. Ortega was in the same position to fight Jeremy Stephens for the interim belt [at UFC 226] and he turned it down, right? And all I have to say is I spoke to the UFC brass, Dana (White) and Sean (Shelby) and Hunter (Campbell), all of these guys. I said, ‘Guys, listen. This is the deal. Frankie went out there and got a win. He’s been such a great guy and he deserves this title shot.’

“Dana White is a very emotional guy. He likes Frankie a lot, and that was a big factor of this. But he understands, he looked at Frankie’s career and what he has done. And I know this business is how good have you done for me lately — this is the type of business we’re in — but I really went [to that meeting], and everybody thought I was going to talk about Khabib, this or this. I said, ‘Listen, I’m not here to talk about nothing else. I only here to talk about Frankie.’ And I talked and I made my case, and they said, ‘For the first time, you are right. We’re in.’ It’s a bigger fight. I think, also timing, the UFC is talking about going to Australia, right? When you save this fight card for Australia [at UFC 243], you have Max or Frankie fighting Alex. It’s timing too. From a business standpoint, it’s better for the UFC to have Alex to fight later if they still can have the Australia card, right? Because if they have Adesanya vs. Whittaker, Frankie vs. Alex or Max vs. Alex, the winner, in a business way it works out.”

While many expected Alex Volkanovski to get his title opportunity after a victory over Jose Aldo, he likely wouldn’t have been ready in time for UFC 240. Volkanovski just returned home after suffering a leg infection in Rio. Volkanovski had to seek medical treatment once his plane landed in Chile.