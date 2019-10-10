Ali Abdelaziz: Frankie Edgar Will Still Whoop Conor McGregor’s Ass

Frankie Edgar’s manager believes that “The Answer” would handle Conor McGregor if the two meet.

McGregor and Edgar never shared the Octagon even when both men were competing in the UFC’s featherweight division. In the past, the two have shared a mutual respect for one another. After McGregor captured the interim featherweight gold by finishing Chad Mendes, Edgar got up at Octagon side to congratulate the “Notorious” one.

Abdelaziz Says Edgar Would Whoop On McGregor

Jose Youngs of MMAFighting.com spoke to Abdelaziz during the Dominance MMA media day session. Abdelaziz said if McGregor wants to fight Edgar now, he’s gonna get a rude awakening (via BJPenn.com).

“I think Conor called out Frankie, but he had the chance five years ago to fight Frankie (at UFC 189) and chose to fight Chad Mendes coming off a 45-year hunting trip,” Abdelaziz said. “Now he’s going to fight Frankie, (when) Frankie’s going to 35. Frankie will still whoop his ass. Believe me. Frankie will still whoop his ass any day of the week.”

Edgar revealed that he plans to cut down to the 135-pound division. With that said, “The Answer” has made it clear that he’d make an exception for a bout with McGregor. It’s been a while since the former “champ-champ” has been in action. McGregor hasn’t competed since his Oct. 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.