Abdelaziz: Kamaru Usman Will Make Colby Covington ‘Drink His Own Blood’

Manager Ali Abdelaziz says that Kamaru Usman will make Colby Covington "drink his own blood" when they eventually fight for the welterweight title.

Kamru Usman’s first likely challenger for the UFC welterweight title is expected to be Colby Covington. Following his title victory over Tyron Woodley, UFC President Dana White announced Covington will get the next shot at the 170-pound title. Usman and Covington have some personal issues with one another.

Usman, his manager Ali Abdelaziz, and Covington were involved in a scuffle at a Las Vegas casino buffet line. The incident occurred the day after Usman defeated Woodley for the welterweight title, a fight Covington was cageside for. When they do finally get to lock horns, Abdelaziz tells MMA Junkie that Usman far outmatches Covington in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

In fact, he believes Usman will put on an even more dominant performance than the one he did against Woodley to win the title:

“Wait ’til you see what he’s going to do to Colby,” Abdelaziz said. “You think (the win over Woodley was) impressive? I think it’s going to be so much more impressive when he’s going to beat Colby.

“It’s going to be so much worse for Colby because stylistically, he’s the worst matchup for Colby. And he’s smart to avoid him for a long time. You think he knows what Usman is going to do to him? I can’t wait, but it’s all good.”



When asked for more details, Abdelaziz described a disturbing scene in which Usman makes Covington suffer inside the Octagon:

“Suffer,” Abdelaziz said. “Drink his own blood, swallow his own tongue, dig his own grave. That’s what’s going to happen.”



How do you think a fight between Usman and Covington will play out?