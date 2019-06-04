Ali Abdelaziz Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov Is The Highest Paid Athlete In UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager says that his fighter is now the highest paid athlete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Nurmagomedov is said to have signed a new contract with the UFC. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, claimed that “The Eagle” has a clause in his contract in the event that he gets to fight Georges St-Pierre. The Dominance MMA Management head honcho made perhaps an even more stunning claim.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Is The Highest Paid UFC Fighter?

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Abdelaziz said that Nurmagomedov is making serious bank:

“My opinion right now, Khabib is the pound-for-pound greatest fighter we’ve ever seen. He never lost. He’s never been caught. He’s never been dropped. He’s dominated every round against almost every opponent. No [performance-enhancing drugs], nothing.

“This is why he’s the highest-paid athlete in the UFC today. Believe me. He’s the highest-paid athlete in the UFC today. And I’m saying that again because I see everything. They showed me everything. Khabib is the highest-paid athlete in the UFC and we are happy. It’s time to fight.”

Nurmagomedov will compete in a title unification bout on Sept. 7. “The Eagle” is the reigning UFC lightweight champion while his opponent, Dustin Poirier, holds interim gold. Nurmagomedov vs. Poirier will headline UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.