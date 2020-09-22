Ali Abdelaziz Promises Khamzat Chimaev Would Put Conor McGregor In A Wheelchair If They Fought

Manager, Ali Abdelaziz is confident Khamzat Chimaev would beat Conor McGregor badly if they fought.

Chimaev is coming off an incredible one-punch KO win over Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds on Saturday. Following the win, many wondered what would be next but for Abdelaziz, he doesn’t think it will be McGregor.

“Khamzat would put Conor McGregor in a wheelchair, and he would drink from a straw for the rest of his life,” Abdelaziz said to TMZ Sports.

“I’m not looking for Khamzat to fight a mentally unstable fighter,” he later added. “Conor McGregor is mentally unstable. I wish him the best of luck. Khamzat would kill him. He would really kill him.”

Chimaev made his UFC debut back in July and took the MMA world by storm after he dominated John Philipps en route to a second-round submission win at middleweight. He then fought again 10 days later where he beat Rhys McKee by TKO at welterweight.

Khamzat Chimaev is expected to fight Demian Maia later this year where if he wins, he could be one win away from a title shot. The Swede has been bouncing between welterweight and middleweight and could make title runs at both.

For now, Chimaev is coming off a highlight-reel win and has fans buzzing over his potential in the sport.