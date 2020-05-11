Ali Abdelaziz Responds To Conor McGregor’s Rant On Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje’s manager has offered a response to Conor McGregor’s scathing message.

McGregor was paying attention to UFC 249 this past Saturday night (May 9). In the main event, Justin Gaethje took on Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title. The winner would go on to set himself up for a title unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was Gaethje who earned the victory via fifth-round TKO.

Ali Abdelaziz Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Message

McGregor fired a warning shot at Gaethje over calling him a “piece of sh*t” father in past interviews. Gaethje’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that McGregor blew his chance.

Justin Gaethje's manager Ali Abdelaziz on Conor McGregor calling to fight Justin: "He had his chance for that, and he picked Cowboy [in January]. He picked the easier fight. The two kings of the division are going to fight in Khabib and Justin. Conor can be the co-main event." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 11, 2020

McGregor has mentioned that he was in talks to fight Gaethje back in July 2019. The “Notorious” one and the UFC ended up hitting a snag in negotiations. Ultimately, McGregor returned to the Octagon in January against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The former UFC “champ-champ” won the bout via TKO in 40 seconds.

Nurmagomedov claims he can return as soon as July. McGregor is of the belief that “The Eagle” won’t show up for fight night, forcing the UFC to match him up against Gaethje instead. McGregor believes he will “f*cking butcher” Gaethje if the two ever share the Octagon.

Gaethje is riding a four-fight winning streak. “The Highlight” has beaten Tony Ferguson, Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick in his current stretch. Gaethje has stopped all of his opponents via knockout or TKO in that span. He has nabbed nine bonuses in just seven UFC bouts.