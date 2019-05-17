Ali Abdelaziz: Sage Northcutt’s KO Loss In ONE Debut Was ‘Disturbing’

Sage Northcutt suffered a brutal knockout loss in his ONE Championship debut and even Dominance MMA Management head honcho Ali Abdelaziz was disturbed.

Northcutt went one-on-one with Cosmo Alexandre earlier today (May 17) in Singapore. It only took Alexandre 29 seconds to knock Northcutt out cold with one punch. The loss snaps Northcutt’s three-fight winning streak. This is also Northcutt’s first knockout loss as a professional mixed martial artist.

Ali Abdelaziz Says Northcutt Wasn’t Ready For Alexandre

Abdelaziz took to his Twitter account to say that Northcutt shouldn’t have taken the fight with Alexandre this soon:

It was disturbing seeing sage get knocked out like that. Cosmo Alexander is a killer and that was a bad move fighting him. Sage is still so young, I wish him nothing but the best he’ll be back — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 17, 2019

Northcutt’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract expired after his second-round knockout victory over Zak Ottow. Northcutt decided to sign with ONE Championship and it’s clear that he didn’t get an easy pass for his promotional debut. While the Team Alpha Male fighter is only 23, a loss as brutal as the one he suffered against Alexandre won’t soon be forgotten.

